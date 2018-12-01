CHP investigates bus fire that shut down I-580

Traffic Advisory: #1 lane is open on E/B I-580 near SR-24 while @OaklandFireDep works on @GreyhoundBus that caught on fire. Unknown ETO for the other lanes. Use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/jgPxZSVDTk — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) December 2, 2018

UPDATE: @CHPoakland issues SIG alert all eastbound lanes of I-580 shutdown west of Hwy 24 connector. Greyhound bus on fire. All passengers and drivers out. You can see heavy smoke coming off freeway. #abc7now @OaklandFireLive pic.twitter.com/cb5ptv4fi1 — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) December 2, 2018

The CHP is investigating a Greyhound bus fire that shut down all lanes of eastbound Interstate 580 near the MacArthur maze Saturday night.Intense flames climbed and black smoke billowed from the bus as passing motorists shot cell phone video around 5:30 p.m.CHP shut down all the eastbound lanes of I-580 just west of Highway 24.Oakland firefighters worked to extinguish the flames while the evacuated passengers were taken to the Greyhound Bus Station in Oakland.Their bus had left San Francisco shortly after 5:00 p.m. and was headed to Los Angeles."It just all of a sudden was a loud bang. Four people kind of hit the roof of the bus and it was like, 'Woah! What just happened?'" said passenger Alex Combs.CHP is investigating, but says the cause is likely mechanical. Combs thinks it was a popped tire or broken axle."We sprung in the air about three feet and landed on the freeway with enough time for him to pull over and evacuate the bus," said Combs.A Greyhound spokesperson says the seven passengers and bus driver got off the bus without injury.Lyft driver Santos Quinteros reached the bus before the interstate shutdown. He helped shuttle stranded passengers to the bus station."The police called to me and they say, 'Ok, do you want to help the people?' and so I just helped those three people," said Quinteros.Combs took a Greyhound from New York to get to the Bay Area and said that bus had problems too."Honestly, planes and trains. That's the only thing I can say, planes and trains," she said about the travel troubles.