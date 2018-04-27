CHP officer dragged during routine traffic stop near Bay Bridge

.@CHPSanFrancisco investigating crash where female driver dragged CHP officer who’d pulled her over. She sped off & only stopped after crashing into other vehicles. This is eastbound 80 approaching the Bay Bridge. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/XiJffIy0va — Katie Utehs (@KatieUtehs) April 28, 2018

A San Francisco California Highway Patrol officer survived a stunt usually seen only in the movies."Holding on to the steering wheel with an obvious struggle, like right out of an action film," said Christine Lee describing the scene she witnessed on her Friday evening ride home.Lee says it started as a routine traffic stop, until it wasn't."Inches from my face, just right there the car goes by and I could not believe what I saw. It was the driver's door open kind of banging in the wind, with the CHP officer hanging out of the car," said Lee.For some reason a woman driver tried to speed away on Interstate-80 headed towards the Bay Bridge but, rush hour traffic meant she had nowhere to go."He's wrestling with her as it's going down the roadway, that vehicle crashes into two other vehicles that we know of," said Ofc. Vu Williams, CHPThe Red Jeep traveled around 1,000 feet with the officer clinging to the wheel before hitting the cement barricade and coming to a stop.Then with true Hollywood swagger."He was able to jump back-up and do what he needed to take this driver into custody," said Ofc. Vu Williams, CHP.The officer, part of CHP's motorcycle unit, suffered some road rash, was checked out at the hospital, and released."I think he was working on some serious adrenaline," said Ofc. Williams.Officers detained two passengers. The driver could face reckless driving, assault with a deadly weapon, and other charges.