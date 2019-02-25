Eastbound Caldecott Tunnel bores reopen after vehicle fire

Both eastbound bores of the Caldecott Tunnel have reopened after a vehicle fire.An alert for heavy traffic was issued after the fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and a sig alert was issued around 12 p.m.The fire happened in the number 2 bore, but both bores had to be shut down while firefighters and CHP officers responded. Both bores were reopened before 12:30 p.m.There was no information available yet from the CHP on whether anyone was injured.