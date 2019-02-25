TRAFFIC

Eastbound Caldecott Tunnel bores reopen after vehicle fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A car fire shut down both eastbound bores of the Caldecott Tunnel on Monday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Both eastbound bores of the Caldecott Tunnel have reopened after a vehicle fire.

An alert for heavy traffic was issued after the fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. and a sig alert was issued around 12 p.m.

The fire happened in the number 2 bore, but both bores had to be shut down while firefighters and CHP officers responded. Both bores were reopened before 12:30 p.m.

There was no information available yet from the CHP on whether anyone was injured.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar fireroad closurecaldecott tunnelOakland
(Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
TRAFFIC
Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to undergo more retrofitting
San Jose aims to fill potholes quickly
Stockton Street to reopen in SF after 7-year closure
Chemical delivery van crashes on I-680 in Walnut Creek
More Traffic
Top Stories
Oscars 2019 full coverage: Winners, red carpet looks and more
Rain raises concern in Sausalito mudslide area
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Adachi death investigation speaks to I-Team
Cupertino woman killed by falling rock and ice while hiking in Yosemite
Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' holds annual after-Oscars show
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in SoCal
Oscars highlights: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow'
Show More
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Video shows rare 'ice tsunami' along Niagara River
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges
Mother hands out gift bags to passengers on flight to SF
More News