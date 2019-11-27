Flooding cleared on Muni subway service

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency metro subway service was delayed Wednesday morning due to flooding, according to transit officials.The delay was first reported at 5:26 a.m. due to flooding on the line between Church Street and Van Ness Avenue. BART provided mutual aid transfers between the Balboa Park and Embarcadero stations. Bus shuttles were being provided.Muni tweeted that the issue was resolved and normal service had resumed at 6:40 a.m.