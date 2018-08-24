Drivers on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne were stuck in gridlock traffic following a fiery, fatal tanker truck crash. So a food truck opened up shop right on the freeway lanes, feeding drivers at half price.The food truck, owned by AC Catering, was stuck on the freeway along with fellow commuters Friday morning. That's then the food truck opened its doors and began feeding people on the road, quite literally.An AC Catering employee told Eyewitness News that the driver of that food truck was selling the food at half price to the stuck commuters.The tanker crashed around 5:30 a.m. and ignited an inferno on the freeway lanes. Two people were killed - one person in the tanker and another in a Range Rover.The crash initially shut down both directions of the 105 Freeway, snarling traffic. The eastbound lanes were opened around 8 a.m.