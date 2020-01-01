Traffic

Free parking in San Francisco and Oakland on New Year's Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Drivers in San Francisco and Oakland are getting a special treat on January 1, 2020. Free parking!

In San Francisco, parking fees are not being enforced at parking meters. commuter shuttle tow-away zones or unmetered yellow, white or green zones.

The weekly street cleaning schedule is also postponed on January 1.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, SFMTA, has only three days per year when parking is free. Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. All parking fees are collected every other day of the year.

You can find more information about the holiday street parking enforcement schedule, here.

The city of Oakland also offers free parking on January 1 and several other days during the year. You can find information about Oakland's parking enforcement, here.
