Traffic

Good Samaritan struck, killed on Highway 101 in San Mateo

Deadly crash investigation on Hwy 101 in San Mateo, Calif. on Friday, February 21, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a fatal crash involving a Good Samaritan on southbound Highway 101 at 3rd Avenue in San Mateo.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. Officers say a man got out to help a driver who had gotten into a single-vehicle collision. That Good Samaritan was struck and killed by another vehicle.

The CHP says the driver in the initial accident suffered major injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Investigators haven't identified either driver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan mateohighway 101fatal crashgood samaritan
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Bear seen wandering in Monrovia residential neighborhood
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick fired
Rome Officer Killing: Parents of SF suspect give exclusive 1st interview
AccuWeather forecast: Record warmth today
Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy
Show More
Video shows gunman shooting 10-month-old Central Calif. girl
Berkeley proposes policy giving renters first dibs on properties for sale
Cooking course teaches SJSU athletes kitchen skills
SF's Naza Beauty creates inclusive space for protective hair styling
Oakland's McClymonds HS closed for chemical testing
More TOP STORIES News