Traffic

Hayward man dies in crash on I-680 in Pleasant Hill

By
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a crash on southbound I-680 in Pleasant Hill near Treat Boulevard early this morning

The driver of a Nissan Sentra was killed after his vehicle overturned following a crash with a dump truck around 2 a.m., the CHP said.

The Sentra driver has been identified as a 38-year-old man from Hayward, authorities said. It appears he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Alcohol bottles were found in the Nissan, but the CHP said it is not known at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpleasant hillwalnut creeki 680duidui crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Forecast: Morning mist and drizzle, breezy afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Elderly man attacked while visiting late wife's gravesite
With Authority: Robert 'The Ghost' Guerrero is back with a 1-2 punch
Firefighters contain fast-moving grass fire in Martinez
Whistleblower accuses White House of Ukraine call cover-up
Gang violence threat forces East Bay school to cancel football games
Show More
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
FAA to determine if airplane seats are too tight for quick evacuations
Gate style helping Muni deal with fare evaders
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Family of comatose man cut off from phone service
More TOP STORIES News