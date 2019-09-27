Hayward man dies in crash on I-680 in Pleasant Hill

Here is the car that crashed on southbound 680. The driver died- the CHP says alcohol may have been involved. No one else was hurt. pic.twitter.com/UutjkUZIHI — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 27, 2019

Here’s the backup right now on southbound 680 in Walnut Creek/Pleasant Hill at Treat Blvd. because of a fatal accident. Authorities think they will reopen all lanes within the next few minutes. pic.twitter.com/CwRZWT8sxS — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 27, 2019

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a crash on southbound I-680 in Pleasant Hill near Treat Boulevard early this morningThe driver of a Nissan Sentra was killed after his vehicle overturned following a crash with a dump truck around 2 a.m., the CHP said.The Sentra driver has been identified as a 38-year-old man from Hayward, authorities said. It appears he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP.The driver of the dump truck was not injured.Alcohol bottles were found in the Nissan, but the CHP said it is not known at this time if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.