SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traffic is moving again on the Bay Bridge after a man on the span caused all cars to stop on the upper deck.
The man was seen underneath the Bay Bridge in the Westbound Direction. He was seen hanging from a cable.
The US Coast Guard has detained the man.
All but one right lane has been opened, all lanes are expected to be opened soon.
Man on Bay Bridge causes major traffic delays
