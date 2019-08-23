Traffic

Man on Bay Bridge causes major traffic delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traffic is moving again on the Bay Bridge after a man on the span caused all cars to stop on the upper deck.

The man was seen underneath the Bay Bridge in the Westbound Direction. He was seen hanging from a cable.

The US Coast Guard has detained the man.

All but one right lane has been opened, all lanes are expected to be opened soon.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
