Muni unveils controversial 'Dodger blue' logo

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The agency that runs Muni is getting a new look. The new official logo for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will include a "worm style" letter M and the initials SFMTA.


Some say the new color reminds them of Dodger blue, Muni tweeted that the Dodgers don't have monopoly on Blue. The old red logo will remain on Muni's fleet of busses and trains.

