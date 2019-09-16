NB I-680 closed in Sunol due to big rig crash, hazmat spill

SUNOL, Calif. -- All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 are closed just outside of the Fremont city limits in unincorporated Alameda County due to a collision involving a big rig and hazmat spill early Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:48 a.m. near Vargas Road. A jackknifed big rig is leaking fuel and three other vehicles are involved in the collision. All traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Vargas Road and there is no estimated time of reopening.An estimate of how many gallons of fuel had spilled wasn't immediately provided. The CHP said minor injuries were reported and suggested for commuters to take Interstate Highway 880 as an alternate.