Nearly $300,000 missing after truck spilled money on New Jersey highway

Video shows motorists scrambling to pick up cash that apparently spilled out of an armored truck in East Rutherford

NEW JERSEY --
Money rained down on a New Jersey highway Thursday morning after a malfunction caused the door of a Brinks armored truck to become unsecured, and now, police say nearly $300,000 is missing.

The incident led to several crashes as motorists exited their vehicles and scrambled to pick up the cash, with roughly a half million dollars spilling onto the roadway.

Police say the investigation determined that two plastic bags containing $140,000 and $370,000, respectively, had fallen through the open door onto the roadway, causing the bags to open.

The vehicle traffic along with the windy weather conditions caused the currency to become airborne and scatter across the highway.

Passing motorists stopped to gather money, while others began to assist the Brinks personnel. Officials said Brinks personnel and motorists were able to secure $205,375 from the highway.

Later, five individuals either contacted the East Rutherford Police Department or another police agency, which led to the recovery of an additional $11,090.

As of this time, $293,535 is still missing.

The East Rutherford Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and is requesting any person with video images to contact the East Rutherford Police Department at 201-438-0165.

The department is also advising people who have money connected to this incident to call to make arrangements for its return with no charges filed.

"It's theft of mislaid property," East Rutherford police Detective Lieutenant Mike Gianscaspro said. "So we're not looking to charge anybody, we're just looking to get the money back to Brinks."
