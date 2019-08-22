Traffic

Northbound Hwy 101 closed in San Francisco after hit-and-run crash caused concrete to fall

SAN FRANCISCO -- Northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco is shut down Thursday afternoon after an earlier hit-and-run collision that caused a truck to crash into the side of the highway and send concrete onto the street below.

The crash was initially reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. involving a hit-and-run vehicle and a heavy-duty truck that struck the guardrail just north of the split between Highway 101 and Interstate Highway 80 heading toward the Bay Bridge, California Highway Patrol spokesman Officer Bert Diaz said.

The crash caused a chunk of concrete to fall down in the area of 10th and Bryant streets, damaging a few cars, Diaz said. The hit-and-run vehicle remains at large and a description of it was not immediately available.

Crews are at the scene to repair the guardrail, prompting the closure of the two lanes of northbound Highway 101 on the Central Freeway toward Duboce Avenue, according to Diaz.

Motorists are being diverted off the highway and there is no estimate for when the lanes will reopen, he said as of shortly before 3 p.m.
