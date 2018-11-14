TRAFFIC

Bay Area transportation officials considering cutting cash lanes at state-owned bridges

Commuters use the carpool lane at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge approach Monday, Nov. 19, 2001, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

By
Cash lanes at Bay Area Bridges could be a thing of the past. The Bay Area Toll Authority Oversight Committee is considering making the seven state-owned bridges either All-Electronic Tolling or Open Road Tolling.

All-Electronic Tolling is like the Golden Gate Bridge. No toll collectors, but you still have the booths. Open Road Tolling would take away the booths like the Benicia Bridge.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Bay Area 'hidden freeways' that were never built

A study by the Jacobs Engineering Group showed the Open Road Tolling would cost more upfront but save about $5 million annually once it's implemented.

Officials say both options would result in more efficient tolling, increased safety, decreased delays and lower vehicle emissions.

The negatives according to the study, would be trying to re-train toll collectors and finding new positions for them. It would also require upfront costs up to $55 million dollars and hiring more customer service representatives.

RELATED: Would you pay $9 to cross the Bay Bridge?

If approved, estimated time for implementation would be Spring of 2021 or Summer of 2022 depending on the system.

The Bay Area Toll Authority Oversight Committee meeting starts at 9:30 a.m.

For more stories and videos related to traffic, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbay bridgerichmond san rafael bridgetoll boothtaxesbridgeSan FranciscoHaywardOaklandMenlo ParkSan RafaelRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Malfunctioning metering lights at Bay Bridge blamed for traffic delays
Parts of old Bay Bridge could become new observation decks
Bay Area inches closer to higher bridge tolls
Would you pay $9 to cross the Bay Bridge?
Bay Area commuters may have to pay for traffic relief
TRAFFIC
Double trailer accident blocks multiple NB Hwy 101 lanes in Cotati
Bay Area freeways that were never built
Faulty brakes may have caused 20 car pileup in Santa Cruz
3 killed in car accident on I-80 in Fairfield
More Traffic
Top Stories
Camp Fire: Death toll in Butte County rises to 48; many still missing
Double trailer accident blocks multiple NB Hwy 101 lanes in Cotati
Fast-moving brush fire erupts near freeway in San Bernardino County
Family survives Camp Fire by sheltering in a Rite Aid
Before & After: DroneView 7 shows how poor Bay Area air quality has become
ABC7 teams up with Vitalant for blood drive in SF
Current Bay Area air quality levels
LIST: Schools closed in Sonoma County due to smoke from Camp Fire
Show More
MAPS: A look at the Camp Fire in Butte County and other California fires
Butte County Fire: How you can help the victims
Accuweather Forecast: 6th consecutive day of poor air, relief coming
Community stepping up for Santa Cruz family who moved to Paradise weeks before fire
Respiratory problems in children doubles due to poor air quality
More News