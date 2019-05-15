Traffic

Pedestrian killed after being struck by Caltrain in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A Caltrain struck and killed a woman near the Capitol station in South San Jose on Wednesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The collision occurred around 7:40 a.m. involving northbound train No. 227, which runs from Gilroy to San Francisco, Caltrain spokeswoman Tasha Bartholomew said.

The woman, whose name hasn't been released, was trespassing on the tracks near the station at 3400 Monterey Highway, according to Bartholomew.

The train had 304 people on board, with no injuries reported.

All trains initially were stopped in the area, with bus shuttles taking riders past the scene. The shuttles were canceled and the train resumed service as of shortly after 9 a.m., Bartholomew said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Transit Police Bureau, which patrols the Caltrain right-of-way, will investigate the case. Bartholomew said it was too early to determine whether the woman's death was intentional or accidental.

The death was the sixth involving Caltrain in 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan josecaltraintrain accidentpedestrian killed
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News