Pothole debris struck windshield on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Friday night, Caltrans says

#BREAKING @CaltransHQ says debris from a pothole- not falling concrete struck a woman’s windshield on the #RichmondSanRafaelBridge Friday night. No one hurt. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/twfut7p4cO— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) April 13, 2019
A woman was driving eastbound on the bridge just west of the county lines when the debris kicked up and hit her windshield, Caltrans said.
This is the third incident involving loose concrete on the bridge this year. In February chunks of concrete fell from the upper deck to the lower deck, damaging a passing car. Weeks later, more concrete fell from the upper deck. Leading to more lane closures and a lengthy repair job to replace 60 bridge joints.
