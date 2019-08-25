It should have been a happy day for a couple from Texas but instead, it turned into an unspeakable tragedy.
High School sweethearts, 19-year-old Harley Morgan, and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were in love.
The two tied the knot on Friday.
As they were leaving the courthouse, they were involved in a car crash.
Both were killed.
The groom's mother and sister were behind them and witnessed the whole thing.
The couple had been married for less than 15 minutes.
Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News