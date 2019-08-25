Traffic

Texas couple leaving courthouse after getting married, killed in crash

It should have been a happy day for a couple from Texas but instead, it turned into an unspeakable tragedy.

High School sweethearts, 19-year-old Harley Morgan, and 20-year-old Rhiannon Boudreaux were in love.

The two tied the knot on Friday.

As they were leaving the courthouse, they were involved in a car crash.

Both were killed.

The groom's mother and sister were behind them and witnessed the whole thing.

The couple had been married for less than 15 minutes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiestexasu.s. & worldweddingcrash
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Climate change divides Democrats at DNC meeting in SF
Heavy traffic near SF's Japantown after crash involving officer, possible suspect
Football helps heal town ravaged by deadly wildfire
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
Andrew Luck announces retirement from NFL, sources tell ESPN
Garoppolo, coming off 0.0 rating, sharp vs. K.C.
Disney drops first look of Emma Stone as 'punk-rock' Cruella de Vil
Show More
Parents charged with hate crime after allegedly assaulting boy found in daughter's closet
Family of mountain lions force closure of popular Peninsula preserve
California looking to ban pet nutria
Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries
1 dead after hit-and-run crash in San Jose, police say
More TOP STORIES News