Westbound I-80 closed to trucks as storm impacts Bay Area highways

The Interstate 80 was closed Sunday afternoon to all westbound truck traffic as this weekend's storm impacted Bay Area roads and highways.

The CHP said all westbound trucks are being turned away at the Nevada State line.

Heavy snow was expected to keep hitting the Sierra on Sunday.

The weather service warning travel could be "difficult to impossible."

Crews used snow removal equipment Sunday morning on I-80 near Donner Summit were crews worked to clear the roads.

There could be two feet or more of snow on the higher mountain peaks.
