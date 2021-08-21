mass transit

VTA employee leaves behinds a family

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- His note started like this, "I never thought I would be sending a message like this." Julio Calderon is asking for help from the community.

According to his brother-in-law Calderon, Henry Gonzales lost his battle against depression triggered by post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) mass shooting in San Jose, where he survived.

The death of VTA employee, Gonzales, prompted his family to start a Go Fund Me to assist with expenses. Calderon says "Henry was very involved with the Union, loved all his brothers and sisters at the Valley Transportation Authority, cared deeply for them, their pain and just was too much to bare for him."

"This past Monday, August 16, was his first day of work. He had been working and helping the families that lost their fathers as a lead board member of the union. I think all of that pain with the trauma really got to him," said Calderon. Gonzales leaves behind his wife, Suemi Gonzales, and four children.

