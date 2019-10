Disney, Pixar-themed Alaska Airlines plane arrives in San Francisco International Airport

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Alaska Airlines has teamed up with the Disneyland Resort to create a brand-new special-edition aircraft named " Friendship and Beyond at Disneyland Resort ." The unique design is a collaboration between the teams at Alaska, Disney and Pixar.The brightly colored Boeing 737-800 was hand-painted with a trio of Pixar characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie the cowgirl. Pixar Pier is displayed with the iconic Pixar lamp on top and even Rex the Tyrannosaurus makes a special appearance at the boarding door.This is not the first time Disney characters have been featured on Alaska Airlines. This uniquely painted aircraft is the sixth Disney-inspired plane that has flown in Alaska's fleet.Earlier this year, the airline flew a "Toy Story 4" themed aircraft. Last year, another plane featured "The Incredibles."Alaska Airlines will have a new design for each of the next four years.