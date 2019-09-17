Flight delay at SFO? Here are 20 things to do at the San Francisco International Airport

You can Netflix and chill without fear of going over your data limit with free Wi-Fi throughout the airport. You can also get a massage, manicure, or haircut at an XpresSpa, located in all terminals.
BEFORE SECURITY
- If you have time, visit the free Aviation Museum & Library, located before security in the International Terminal. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Watch short films and animations by local artists and filmmakers in the Video Arts room in the International Terminal.
- Ride the AirTrain Red Line for amazing views of the airfield, air traffic control tower, and construction projects.
- Showers and nap rooms can be rented by the hour at Freshen Up in the International Terminal.
- Find a quiet place in the Reflection Room in the International Terminal.
AFTER SECURITY
International Terminal
- Check out the Outdoor Terrace observation deck.
- Relax at a lounge. Don't have access to a lounge? Priority Pass cardholders can access the Air France - KLM Lounge during specified hours.
Terminal 1
- Visit the SFO Museum exhibit Harvey Milk: Messenger of Hope in the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1.
- Relax at a lounge. For members of the Armed Forces and their families, visit the USO Center.
Terminal 2
- Families can hit this Kids' Spot, which encourages interactive play-and-learn.
- Take a trip to wine country, by doing some wine tasting at Vino Volo.
- Have a good stretch before your flight, visit one of the Yoga Rooms, open 24 hours and located after security in Terminal 2 and 3.
Terminal 3
- Pet a dog, or pig! The airport's specially selected Wag Brigade patrols Terminal 3 looking to make friends. Wag Brigade animals wear special vests that invite travelers to 'Pet Me!'
- Explore the weather and engage in some playtime at this interactive Kids' spot.
- Thirsty for another taste of California before you takeoff? Do a little wine and beer tasting at SF Uncork'd.
- Have a good stretch before your flight, visit one of the Yoga Rooms, open 24 hours and located after security in Terminal 2 and 3.
- Relax at a lounge. Don't have access to a lounge? Priority Pass cardholders can access the Yankee Pier and San Francisco Giants Clubhouse.
- The Centurion Lounge is an option for travelers carrying an American Express Platinum Card, American Express Business Platinum Card or The Centurion Card for American Express. If you are departing from another terminal, you can still enter Terminal 3 through security. Just keep in mind you'll need to allow enough time to exit Terminal 3, walk to your terminal, re-enter security and get to your gate.