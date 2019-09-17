travel tips

Flight delay at SFO? Here are 20 things to do at the San Francisco International Airport

By Janell Harris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Flight delays can feel like be a boring waste of time, especially if you spend them sitting around in a crowded airport. Whether you have a few moments before your flight or a lot of time to kill, here are 20 ways to make the most of your time at SFO.

You can Netflix and chill without fear of going over your data limit with free Wi-Fi throughout the airport. You can also get a massage, manicure, or haircut at an XpresSpa, located in all terminals.

BEFORE SECURITY


  • If you have time, visit the free Aviation Museum & Library, located before security in the International Terminal. It is open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

  • Watch short films and animations by local artists and filmmakers in the Video Arts room in the International Terminal.

  • Ride the AirTrain Red Line for amazing views of the airfield, air traffic control tower, and construction projects.

  • Showers and nap rooms can be rented by the hour at Freshen Up in the International Terminal.

  • Find a quiet place in the Reflection Room in the International Terminal.


AFTER SECURITY



International Terminal

Terminal 1

Terminal 2

  • Families can hit this Kids' Spot, which encourages interactive play-and-learn.

  • Take a trip to wine country, by doing some wine tasting at Vino Volo.

  • Have a good stretch before your flight, visit one of the Yoga Rooms, open 24 hours and located after security in Terminal 2 and 3.


Terminal 3

  • Pet a dog, or pig! The airport's specially selected Wag Brigade patrols Terminal 3 looking to make friends. Wag Brigade animals wear special vests that invite travelers to 'Pet Me!'

  • Explore the weather and engage in some playtime at this interactive Kids' spot.

  • Thirsty for another taste of California before you takeoff? Do a little wine and beer tasting at SF Uncork'd.

  • Have a good stretch before your flight, visit one of the Yoga Rooms, open 24 hours and located after security in Terminal 2 and 3.

  • Relax at a lounge. Don't have access to a lounge? Priority Pass cardholders can access the Yankee Pier and San Francisco Giants Clubhouse.

  • The Centurion Lounge is an option for travelers carrying an American Express Platinum Card, American Express Business Platinum Card or The Centurion Card for American Express. If you are departing from another terminal, you can still enter Terminal 3 through security. Just keep in mind you'll need to allow enough time to exit Terminal 3, walk to your terminal, re-enter security and get to your gate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelsan franciscosan francisco international airportairport newstravelairlinetravel tipsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Construction causes dozens of flight cancellations, delays at SFO
TRAVEL TIPS
British Airways strike looming
QUICK TIP: Buying airfare at the airport
The difference between TSA PreCheck, CLEAR, and Global Entry
Want to find cheap flights? Trick your web browser
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protest balloons fly high as Trump visits Bay Area for 1st time during presidency
Legendary ABC News journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75
Bank customer felt like a suspect after fraud alert
Warriors reveal new jersey designs
1-day strike impacts East Bay mental health patients
Chipotle adds new protein to menu for the first time in a year
Cannabis manufacturing plant coming to East Bay suburb
Show More
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
HUD Secretary Ben Carson greeted by protests during SF visit
Santa Rosa father suspected of killing infant child dies in hospital
Disney Bedtime Hotline is back to lull your kids to sleep with a story
'Storm Area 51' event attendees face extreme temps, wild animals
More TOP STORIES News