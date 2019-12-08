Travel

Flooding, power outage shut down parts of San Francisco Muni

(KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday's storm is impacting San Francisco's Muni service.

The transportation agency announced there is no subway service between West Portal to Church due to flooding.

"We will continue to bypass Van Ness Station," officials said on Twitter. "There will be service from Ferry Portal to Duboce Portal. Bus Shuttles en route from West Portal to Civic Center Stations."

BART is also providing mutual aid for riders.

There is also a power outage at Forest Hill Station.

SFMTA is providing bus shuttles from West Portal to Castro stations until this is resolved.

It was not confirmed if this incident is weather-related.

Go here for alternative bus routes.




