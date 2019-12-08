Flooding, power outage shut down parts of San Francisco Muni

UPDATE: @SFBART is providing mutual aid. Please see Station Agents for assistance. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience. https://t.co/aHZFUanE1b — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 7, 2019

UPDATE: There is no #subwaysvc between West Portal to Embarcadero Station due to flooding. We are working to get Bus Shuttles in place to provide #MuniMetro svc. Please consider bus alternatives: https://t.co/251LdNtm7y https://t.co/n3sDdE5ma5 — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 7, 2019

ATTN: We are experiencing a power outage at Forest Hill Station. IB/OB #MuniMetro #subwaysvc trains are bypassing Forest Hill Station. Bus Shuttles en route from West Portal to Castro Stations. Will update. — SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) December 7, 2019

FLOOD WARNING • SAN FRANCISCO

Intense rain has caused flooding on some streets in the City; has caused @sfmta_muni to shutdown subway service from West Portal to Embarcadero. pic.twitter.com/Rf4QuXBOTX — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) December 7, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday's storm is impacting San Francisco's Muni service.The transportation agency announced there is no subway service between West Portal to Church due to flooding."We will continue to bypass Van Ness Station," officials said on Twitter. "There will be service from Ferry Portal to Duboce Portal. Bus Shuttles en route from West Portal to Civic Center Stations."BART is also providing mutual aid for riders.There is also a power outage at Forest Hill Station.SFMTA is providing bus shuttles from West Portal to Castro stations until this is resolved.It was not confirmed if this incident is weather-related.