Travel

Need a vacation? Arby's to offer one-day trips to Hawaii for only $6

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- Arby's will be offering trips to Hawaii for only $6. But like many good deals, there's a catch: the entire vacation will last only 24 hours.

Arby's says the deal is to promote their full lineup of King's Hawaiian Sandwiches.



Starting Friday, customers can purchase a $6 round-trip vacation to Hawaii on a first-come, first-serve basis. That's the price of one King's Hawaiian sandwich.

Ten winners will be flown to Honolulu for one-day only. No overnight stay, no additional stops and attendees will then be flown home.
Arby's has not provided further details on the trip's itinerary.
