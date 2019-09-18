SFO runway repairs will be completed 1 week ahead of schedule

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- SFO just announced that runway construction will be completed one week ahead of schedule.
Runway 28L is expected to reopen at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Construction has caused major delays and cancelations at the airport since the closure began on Sept. 7.
Until all runways have reopened, SFO still advises travelers to continue to expect delays and potential cancelations and recommends they contact their airline directly for updates.
