Is it the best time to purchase airline tickets for spring travel?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This seems to be the year for airline deals.

7 On Your Side's Michael Finney saw a trip to Easter Island for $750. That's about half price.

Liana Corwin from Hopper says she found a round trip ticket to Austin in March for $145.

So, are airline ticket prices lower than usual right now? How do you cash in?

Liana Corwin spoke to 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney about spring travel.

Additionally, Corwin says lower ticket prices are projected over the next six months, with average round-trip flights expected to be just under $200.

Hopper says February and March will be the last great deal months of the first half of the year, with prices averaging $215 round-trip before Spring Break travel season kicks in.

The travel app says these are of the popular destinations in 2020:

Miami, Florida
Austin, Texas
London, UK
Tokyo, Japan

Bangkok, Thailand

