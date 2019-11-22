Public transit changes, free parking on Thanksgiving in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Public transit agencies in the Bay Area are altering schedules for Thanksgiving on Nov. 28 and Black Friday on Nov. 29, 2019. While travelers may not like that, there is something to be thankful for in addition: free parking.
Here's a list of changes by agency:
BART
Parking will be free at all BART stations on Thanksgiving Day. Sunday schedules will be in effect with service beginning at 8 a.m. On the weekdays leading up to and following Thanksgiving, BART will remove some scheduled trains since there will be fewer commuters. Since there will be more holiday travelers, longer trains will be put into service on lines to San Francisco International Airport and Oakland International Airport.
MUNI
Buses will operate on Sunday schedules on Thanksgiving Day. On Black Friday, some express routes will not operate and other routes will have reduced service.
AC TRANSIT
Buses will operate on Sunday schedules on Thanksgiving Day.
SAN FRANCISCO BAY FERRY
No ferry boats will operate on Thanksgiving Day. From Friday, Nov. 29 through Sunday, Dec. 1 there will be no ferries on the Richmond, Harbor Bay, and South San Francisco routes. Alameda and Oakland ferries will run their usual schedules on Friday, will operate on an enhanced schedule for Saturday, and will return to normal winter weekend schedules for Sunday. The Vallejo route will be on an enhanced weekend schedule both Friday and Saturday and will return to the normal winter weekend schedule on Sunday.
GOLDEN GATE FERRY
There is no ferry service on Thanksgiving Day. There will be no Tiburon ferries on Friday, Nov. 29. Larkspur and Sausalito ferries will run on reduced service.
GOLDEN GATE TRANSIT
There is no commute or ferry shuttles on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday. On Thanksgiving, regional and local Marin routes will operate on a Sunday schedule. On Black Friday, Ferry Shuttle Route 31 will operate on holiday service and all regional and local Marin routes will operate on Sunday schedules.
SMART TRAIN
Trains will be operating on holiday service schedules on both Thanksgiving and Black Friday
CALTRAIN
Trains will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day and on a modified schedule on Friday, Nov. 29.
SAMTRANS
Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day and on regular, non-school day schedules on Friday, Nov. 29.
FREE PARKING IN SAN FRANCISCO
Street parking rules will not be enforced by the SFMTA on Thanksgiving Day. That includes parking meters, street sweeping schedules, parking time limits, and residential parking permits.
On Black Friday, drivers do need to feed the meter and pay attention to street sweeping restrictions.
FREE PARKING IN OAKLAND
The City of Oakland will not enforce parking meters on Thanksgiving Day. All parking is free. There is no exception for Black Friday.
FREE PARKING IN SAN JOSE
San Jose will not enforce parking meters on either Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday.
Public transit changes, free parking on Thanksgiving in the Bay Area
TRAVEL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More