Tropical Storm Hilary headlines after flight delays, earthquakes and flooding in CA Sunday

California faced a lot challenges Sunday while also preparing for the peak of Tropical Storm Hilary.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A historic storm is unfolding Sunday night in Southern California.

After days of anticipation, Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall across several counties.

Aerial video from out sister station, ABC7 in Los Angeles, shows flooded streets and waterways throughout the city of angels.

"For them, the challenge is, of course, they're in unknown country -- meaning it's not familiar to them," said Tracey Chin.

Chin is the program manager for FEMA's California Task Force Four.

She says the Oakland Fire Department has sent a team down to Riverside County to help local first responders.

"We have sponsored one swift water type one team, which includes 16 personnel and boats and their transportation to go and respond to anything that the local agency has for us," Chin said.

It wasn't just Hilary's impacts crews were dealing with either.

Early Sunday, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake also struck in Ventura County.

"It's a combination of a whole bunch of weird things happening all at the same time. But we're used to that in the state of California. We do a lot of juggling," said retired fire chief from the Menlo Park Fire District, Harold Schapelhouman.

The storm also causing problems in the Bay Area. At Oakland Airport, dozens of flights to Southern California were canceled on Sunday.

Those delays were being felt across the Bay at SFO too.

There, many passengers were left wondering when they might be able to take off.

"I was afraid of this, but I was hoping that we would prevail," said Holly Hale.

Despite the troubles though, several travelers say they're trying to keep the hope alive.

"Fingers crossed. We hope we can make it there tonight, but we'll see," said Zelia Pantani.

