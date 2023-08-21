Many Bay Area locals were in Southern California this weekend watching the storm and hoping for the best.

'Serious rain': Bay Area natives in SoCal feel impact of Tropical Storm Hilary

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is feeling the ripple effects of Hilary through flight delays and cancelations. Many Bay Area locals were in Southern California Sunday watching the storm and hoping for the best.

Anna Kamian's cousins couldn't get home to San Diego after a Bay Area family reunion.

"It's a bummer. A lot of stuff going wrong for them," Kamian said.

Hour by hour, dozens of flights from SFO to most Southern California destinations were canceled due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

Holly Hale's flight to Las Vegas was delayed.

"I was afraid of this, but I was hoping we would prevail, so. I'm still hoping that, although, I've heard my colleagues from LA will be delayed a day," Hale said.

Our sister station KABC was covering heavy rain hitting Southern California.

Brian Ashby from San Francisco was in Palm Springs, where rain from Hilary started overnight.

"It just started pouring about 10 minutes ago, and this is like serious rain for the desert -- much heavier than usual," Ashby said.

Flooding is the biggest concern for desert cities. Sandbags, rarely needed there, are now in high demand. On Sunday, the city of Palm Springs declared a local emergency.

"A little bit of nervousness. Trying to take it as it comes," said Leonard Torres.

ABC7 Marketing Producer Leonard Torres is in Escondido, near San Diego, where flashlights and bottled water are in short supply. Leonard is there for an outdoor wedding that's now pivoting indoors.

"So there's a bit of fear getting stuck in the mud over there. Right now, everything's on track, but we'll see what happens when the main storm hits," he said.

Leonard says the wedding was moved indoors and the bride and groom are remaining calm.

