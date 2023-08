Track Tropical Storm Hilary as it makes its way to Southern California as strong winds, heavy rain and flooding are expected.

Here's a timeline of Tropical Storm Hilary as it moves closer to CA

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tropical Storm Hilary will move into California this afternoon and head north through the evening hours.

Rainfall 3-6" with isolated areas up to 10" leading to catastrophic flooding.

Tornadoes are possible through this evening over southeast California.

Winds will be strongest this afternoon and this evening especially over elevated terrain and well inland.

The Bay Area will have a chance of showers through tomorrow but latest models show little to no rain.