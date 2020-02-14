With Authority: More A's Ws or Giants Ls, Warriors Get Wiggins, Talking with Tua

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This week's special guests: Tua Tagovailo and his father, Galu.Larry and Casey return from Super Bowl week and dive right into a potential new MLB Meatball Madness Bet.Will the Oakland Athletics win more games than the San Francisco Giants will lose? Oddsmakers have the A's projected to win 89.5 games, while the Giants are projected to lose 92. Hmmmm.Or has Larry earned his lesson after eating 24 inches of Meatball Sub with Joey Chestnut after losing last year's bet?The Golden State Warriors admit that D'Angelo Russell wasn't a great fit. After trading him to Minnesota, Wiggins may deliver much more than they bargained for.And as a result of a week in Miami, Larry connects with the Tagovailoa family, and Casey's daughter finds a way to cheer up 49ers coach Katie Sowers with a cute drawing after the Super Bowl loss.