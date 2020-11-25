Bay Area teen creates portrait of VP-elect Kamala Harris, hopes she will see it

The 14-year-old artist wants her to see a portrait he drew of her.
Tyler Gordon tweeted a timelapse video Sunday to gain a bit of social media traction. It has been retweeted nearly 10,000 times.
Gordon said in an interview with video journalist Edgar Tehran that his mom also paints, and he used to watch her paint a lot growing up.
When asked what he hopes happens to the portrait, Gordon said, "That this painting will end up actually being hers, being in the White House. My dream is to paint the White House official portrait."
He says Harris inspires him to keep doing what he does, and adds that his advice to her would be to keep living and dreaming, and to aim big.
@KamalaHarris My name is Tyler Gordon and I'm 14 years old and I live in the Bay Area! I painted this picture of you and I hope you like it!!! Please Rt and tag her so that she can see this. Please!!!@JoeBiden @DouglasEmhoff @SenKamalaHarris @WeGotGame2 pic.twitter.com/X0qtChKBf2— Tyler Gordon (@Official_tylerg) November 23, 2020
