kamala harris

Bay Area teen creates portrait of VP-elect Kamala Harris, hopes she will see it

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A teenager from San Jose is trying to get the attention of another Bay Area native -- Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The 14-year-old artist wants her to see a portrait he drew of her.

VIDEO: Watch Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to become 1st Black, Asian woman elected to vice presidency

Tyler Gordon tweeted a timelapse video Sunday to gain a bit of social media traction. It has been retweeted nearly 10,000 times.

Gordon said in an interview with video journalist Edgar Tehran that his mom also paints, and he used to watch her paint a lot growing up.

When asked what he hopes happens to the portrait, Gordon said, "That this painting will end up actually being hers, being in the White House. My dream is to paint the White House official portrait."

He says Harris inspires him to keep doing what he does, and adds that his advice to her would be to keep living and dreaming, and to aim big.



VIDEO: Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots
EMBED More News Videos

Kamala Harris, the 2020 vice presidential Democratic nominee, grew up in Oakland and started her career in San Francisco. Here's what you need to know about the senator's Bay Area ties.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan joseartkamala harristeenpainting
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KAMALA HARRIS
Newsom faces pressure to fill Kamala Harris' senate seat
Biden adds Obama administration veterans to top staff
Biden filling out top White House team with campaign vets
Nearly half of Biden transition team are people of color
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Only 1 SF neighborhood voted for Prop 22
COVID-19 updates: Calif. sees new high in single-day cases
Data shows shifting demographics of COVID-19 infections in SF, Marin
Joe Biden appeals for unity in Thanksgiving-eve address
Do all 50 states have COVID-19 travel restrictions? Check this list
Nearly 200 tricycles stolen from SF Firefighters Toy Program
Thanksgiving weather looking sunny, breezy in Bay Area
Show More
1st person in US to try COVID-19 vaccine talks side effects
Scotland first country to make tampons and pads available for free
AccuWeather forecast: Morning drizzle, mostly sunny and breezy today
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies at 60
Watch Fresno Christmas light show that caught The Weeknd's attention
More TOP STORIES News