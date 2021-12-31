new year's eve

Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve, sellers say

Time to pick out the best cheap champagne, as some higher-end brands are sold out
By CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Champagne shortage in some markets ahead of New Year's Eve: sellers

CHICAGO -- It's time to toast to the future and ring in 2022, but good luck finding bubbly to celebrate with.

Liquor sellers say champagne brands such as Moet & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot, which can retail for $50 to more than $100 per bottle, are sold out in many markets.

RELATED: Supply chain issues lead to alcohol shortage: 'They don't know what's coming'

But you can likely still find bottles of less expensive options, CNN reported.

Some say it's due to increased demand, diminished grape harvests and a disrupted supply chain.

RELATED: Labor shortage hits Santa supply as workers weigh COVID-19 risks

Meanwhile, demand for champagne and sparkling wines has surged 120% since 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksupply chainnew year's evewineu.s. & worldalcohol
NEW YEAR'S EVE
California family welcomes twins born in different years
Cities around the world ring in 2022
Subdued New Year's Eve celebrations in San Francisco
Thousands celebrate New Year at CA's Great America's Winter Fest
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: Hundreds of SF essential workers in quarantine
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Bay Area experts weigh in on Elizabeth Holmes conviction
Bay Area restaurant closing until spring to due omicron surge
French bulldog stolen in SF found, reunited with family
Robots filling in staffing shortages at hotels, no tips expected
New California program to provide mortgage relief
Show More
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Dog snow day: One pup shows how it's done in Sierra snowstorm
I-95 traffic pileup in Virginia leaves hundreds stranded
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Pink's Hot Dogs gives back to LA Zoo with 'Betty White Naked Hot Dog'
More TOP STORIES News