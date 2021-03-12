1 of 3 women arrested after video shows them harassing, attacking San Francisco Uber driver

SFPD says it worked with the Las Vegas Police Department to apprehend 24-year-old Malaysia King.
Another suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, has yet to be arrested but told SFPD through her legal counsel that she would be turning herself in.
"We're glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself into the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly," said Lt. Tracy McCray,
Video sent to ABC7 News showed Kimiai, King, and another woman coughing, harassing, and attacking an Uber driver after he asked one of them to wear a mask.
On Tuesday, Subhakar Khadka told us that he feared for his life during the incident and was so traumatized he didn't want to return to work.
Police say at one point during the attack one of the women reached into an open window and sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray into the vehicle and towards the driver.
"You know the pepper spray that was sprayed inside my car, it was everywhere, it was literally everywhere," said Khadka.
Subhakar reached out to Uber asking for help to get his car cleaned. He sent ABC7 screenshots of his correspondence with them. He said, at first, UBER only offered him $20.
UPDATE: Subhakar shared these images with me detailing how Uber offered him $20 to clean his car after one of the riders, according to SFPD sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray in his car.— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 9, 2021
Uber then offered him $40. In the end he was given $120 for his ordeal. pic.twitter.com/iEHaf9aYTD
A GoFundMe has been started for Subhkar by Cyan Banister, on the page she says she is one of the first investors into the company and appalled that Uber hasn't done the right thing.
According to SFPD, King is now facing several charges including, assault with a caustic chemical and assault and battery.