1 of 3 women arrested after video shows them harassing, attacking San Francisco Uber driver

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday one of the women seen harassing and attacking an Uber driver has been arrested.

SFPD says it worked with the Las Vegas Police Department to apprehend 24-year-old Malaysia King.

Another suspect, 24-year-old Arna Kimiai, has yet to be arrested but told SFPD through her legal counsel that she would be turning herself in.

RELATED: Anti-mask protesters try to force way into stores at mall caught on camera

"We're glad to hear that Ms. Kimiai intends to do the right thing and turn herself into the nearest law enforcement agency, and we hope it happens promptly," said Lt. Tracy McCray,

Video sent to ABC7 News showed Kimiai, King, and another woman coughing, harassing, and attacking an Uber driver after he asked one of them to wear a mask.

On Tuesday, Subhakar Khadka told us that he feared for his life during the incident and was so traumatized he didn't want to return to work.

Police say at one point during the attack one of the women reached into an open window and sprayed what is believed to be pepper spray into the vehicle and towards the driver.

RELATED: Man arrested for false police report after Campbell police find inappropriate exposure claim during anti-mask rant was false

"You know the pepper spray that was sprayed inside my car, it was everywhere, it was literally everywhere," said Khadka.

Subhakar reached out to Uber asking for help to get his car cleaned. He sent ABC7 screenshots of his correspondence with them. He said, at first, UBER only offered him $20.



A GoFundMe has been started for Subhkar by Cyan Banister, on the page she says she is one of the first investors into the company and appalled that Uber hasn't done the right thing.

According to SFPD, King is now facing several charges including, assault with a caustic chemical and assault and battery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscoface maskviral videocaught on videorideshareubercovid 19 pandemiccaught on cameraviralcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Californians get tax bill for money from Uber they never made
Man didn't expose himself during anti-mask rant, CA police say
Chaos erupts during anti-mask protest at mall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden sets May 1 target to have all adults eligible for COVID vaccine
Elderly Asian man attacked in Oakland robbery dies
Investigation underway after officer shoots man in Danville
3rd stimulus check calculator: See how much could you get
Daylight saving time starts Sunday, March 14: What to know
1 in 5 in US lost someone close in COVID pandemic: Poll
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Uber, Lyft to create database for banned drivers
Show More
What is WiFi 6?
Housing or wetlands? Fight over future of Bay Area salt ponds
Pleasanton middle, high school students return to classrooms
Michelle Obama hooked on knitting, thinking about retirement
Bahamas: Private island set to go up for auction
More TOP STORIES News