Man arrested for false police report after Campbell police find inappropriate exposure claim during anti-mask rant was false

By
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- There are new developments in a story involving a recent racist and homophobic rant, caught on camera at a Marshall's department store in Campbell. The public meltdown stemmed from a request to wear a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Campbell Police Department.

On Wednesday, Captain Ian White with Campbell Police told ABC7 News claims of inappropriate exposure were false.

The person who recorded the video initially claimed another man, who has since identified himself as Arthur Master, had exposed himself in their confrontation.

Surveillance footage provided by Marshall's showed Master did not expose himself.

Capt. White says the man behind the camera was arrested Tuesday, for filing a false police report. White says the man was cited and released, with a pending court date.

White added, the surveillance footage did not include audio.

Cellphone footage posted online last week shows Master saying, "What's your dumb f*****g f****t problem? You don't know the law? That's how stupid you are."

Witnesses said employees had asked the man to put on a mask, or leave.

That's when Master challenged workers, claiming that doing so would be a health code violation. He also referenced the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Master confirmed he and his boyfriend stopped by the Marshall's, that Monday. He said, "I cleared my exemption for not wearing a mask with the gentleman that works the front desk, the front door. He let me in."

RELATED: Who's exempt from California's mandatory mask mandate? Stanford doctor explains

Cellphone video shows Master telling another employee "It'll cost you $75,000. It's a health code violation to deny service to someone with a disability. So I would love you to do it, it'll cost you $75,000."

At one point, Master is captured telling the man behind the camera, "It's a $75,000 fine. Dumb Mexican guy here doesn't know because he doesn't speak English."

Capt. White shared this piece of advice as people continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, "I know everybody's stress level in this time is really high. People are out of work and stuck inside, and children are stuck inside. So, we're definitely seeing the pressure start to break at some of the seams here. I guess, if we could take a step back and try and put yourself in other people's shoes, that's always a good place to start."

