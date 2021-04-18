Hatching day for UC Berkeley's Peregrine falcons

You can watch the livestream on UC Berkeley's Peregrine Falcon Nest Cam here.
Last month, the proud Peregrine falcon mother laid four new eggs to her nest atop the university's Campanile.
This is the falcon parents' fifth breeding season on campus.
Save the date! Sat, 4/18, for #HatchDay! The chicks of the campanile peregrine falcon parents Annie & Grinnell should start emerging from the 4 eggs that arrived in March! #Livestream 🥚🐣🐥🐤 https://t.co/YLcQ5eDYlj— UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) April 16, 2021
Up until recently, they were considered an endangered species.
The cameras were installed two years ago after a crowdfunding effort raised nearly $15,000.