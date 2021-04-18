animals

Hatching day for UC Berkeley's Peregrine falcons

You can watch the livestream on UC Berkeley's Peregrine Falcon Nest Cam. We have a link below.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hatching day for UC Berkeley's Peregrine falcons

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Saturday is hatching day for Cal Berkeley's Peregrine falcon parents, "Annie" and "Grinnell," according to the university's website.

You can watch the livestream on UC Berkeley's Peregrine Falcon Nest Cam here.

Last month, the proud Peregrine falcon mother laid four new eggs to her nest atop the university's Campanile.

RELATED: UC Berkeley's Peregrine falcon parents lay 3 new eggs

This is the falcon parents' fifth breeding season on campus.



Up until recently, they were considered an endangered species.

RELATED: Welcome to the world: Peregrine falcon eggs hatch at UC Berkeley campus in East Bay

The cameras were installed two years ago after a crowdfunding effort raised nearly $15,000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsuc berkeleyberkeleyparentingwild animalssocietybirdsuc berkeleybaby animalsnatureanimalsendangered species
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMALS
VIDEO: 3 Lake Tahoe bears fight over pond space
Beloved SF falcon cam to go dark
Debate over proposed solutions to nationwide vet shortage
VIDEO: Kangaroo stranded in Australian lake rescued by witnesses
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News