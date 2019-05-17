sexual assault

UC Berkeley student arrested on suspicion of 2 sexual assaults

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A 20-year-old University of California at Berkeley student has been arrested on suspicion of committing a sexual assault in 2017 and then another this March, Berkeley police said Thursday.

Finn Wolff, a Berkeley resident and member of the school's Greek fraternity system, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the assaults, which did not occur on the UC Berkeley campus, according to police.

Wolff appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

His parents flew in from Salk Lake City once they found out he had been arrested.

Wolff's defense attorney, Seth Morris, said all the alleged assaults were consensual encounters.

"He is an honorable person that he checks in with a person when he is romantic to make sure it is consensual and everything is appropriate," said Seth Morris

The first incident happened in November 2017 at his fraternity.

Morris said Wolff and his date had been drinking a lot at the time of the alleged assault.

After those allegations came to light Wolff was removed from his fraternity in December.

Police claim in March of this year Wolff assaulted another woman at his residence.

"Victims were either punched, grabbed or bitten to subdue them," said Officer Byron White of the Berkeley Police Department.

Police said there may also be additional victims who have not come forward to law enforcement.

Bail was set at 750 thousand dollars.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Berkeley police sex crimes unit at (510) 981-5717.
