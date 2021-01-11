Coronavirus California

UC campuses plan to resume in-person classes for fall 2021 semester

SAN FRANCISCO -- The University of California announced Monday that it is planning for in-person classes to resume during the fall 2021 semester at all 10 of its campuses.

UC officials credited the widening availability of coronavirus vaccine doses for students, staff and faculty as the driving force behind announcing plans to reopen.

INTERACTIVE: How many COVID-19 vaccines have been given out in your state?

"As the University continues to monitor the evolution of the pandemic, we are also carefully planning a safe return to in-person classes," UC President Dr. Michael Drake said. "Current forecasts give us hope that in the fall our students can enjoy a more normal on-campus experience."

Additional details about school health and safety requirements as well as starting dates will be announced by individual campuses, according to UC officials.

