Police: Union City man charged with attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing, kicking neighbor

This photo provided Union City PD on Tuesday, Nov. 06, 2018 shows attempted murder suspect Chad Parker. (Union City Police Department/Facebook)

Jobina Fortson
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Cynthia Vazquez still can't believe what she saw in her quiet Union City neighborhood on Monday morning.

"We could see the blood, you know, on the street and there was like a shoe and papers were scattered around," Vazquez said.

Photos given to ABC7 News by a neighbor show what appeared to be a man being arrested.

Police said the suspect is 22-year-old Chad Parker.

According to investigators, Parker approached his neighbor in a carport claiming their mail was mixed up and wanted to check. His neighbor said no because she was heading to work.

Police said at that point, Parker entered the victim's car and attacked her by stabbing, slicing, and kicking her multiple times.

Investigators said Parker then walked away, came back, and continued the attack.

According to family, Parker lived with his fiancé and her family in the building next to the victim's.

The family living with Parker said they heard a car horn honking and yelling on Monday morning and called 911. They claim they did not know Parker was involved with the incident at the time.

Neighbors described Parker as a quiet guy.

Police believe the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery and the whole thing has left neighbors stunned.

"It's pretty quiet around here," Vazquez said. "No drama, nothing."

Parker is facing multiple charges including attempted murder.

This is an active attempted murder investigation and detectives are asking the community for help. If you have any information about this incident, they ask that you please call the Union City Police Tips Line at 510-675-5207 or email at tips@unioncity.org.
