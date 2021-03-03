transportation

United States infrastructure gets C- grade from engineering group on 2021 report card

The United States gets an overall C minus grade on infrastructure in 2021, according to The American Society of Engineers.

The society represents civil engineers around the world and has released a scorecard every four years since 1998.

The United States was evaluated on 17 categories, including aviation, roads, bridges, drinking water, energy and schools. Rail earned the highest mark with A-B and transit scored the lowest with a D minus.

The group said the C minus grade is actually an improvement for the country, saying this is the first time the nation's infrastructure has scored above the 'D' range in two decades.

Even so, the society's executive director said the score is not a grade to be proud of.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenergytransportationaviationu.s. & worldengineeringdrinking waterroad repair
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRANSPORTATION
Senate confirms Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Seat belts became CA law on Jan. 1, 1986
New Emeryville bicycle-pedestrian bridge hoisted into place
East Bay dry ice company to transport vaccines for West Coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Excitement builds as SF museums, gyms given OK to open indoors
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops
Puppies sickened after eating drugs in SF neighborhood
Kelly Marie Tran proud to be latest Disney heroine
Sutter Health could cancel up to 90K vaccine appointments
Bay Area exodus: Where is everyone going and why?
Show More
COVID-19 updates: SF, Santa Clara, Napa counties enter red tier
Antioch PD update on Angelo Quinto wrongful death lawsuit
13 killed when semi-truck collides with SUV in Southern California: CHP
3 Bay Area counties join red tier
'Close call with death:' Lady Gaga's dog walker opens up after being shot
More TOP STORIES News