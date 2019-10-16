earthquake

4.7 earthquake reported near Hollister comes after 4.5 temblor hit in Bay Area

By
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) -- USGS is reporting that a magnitude-4.7 earthquake hit southeast of Hollister, California, at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Some Bay Area residents are reporting feeling the temblor.

This comes a day after a magnitude-4.5 quake rattled the Bay Area.

ABC7 ORIGINAL SERIES: 'The Earthquake Effect' provides in-depth coverage on Bay Area's readiness for the next major earthquake

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says that Tuesday's quake is too far from Monday's Bay Area quake to be connected.

She says Tuesday's activity, which was centered near Paicines and Tres Pinos, is at the "creeping section of the San Andreas Fault." It historically has magnitude 4-5 quakes and creeps without quakes. Jones says it's not accumulating strain like other parts of the San Andreas Fault.

VIDEO: What it was like to drive on the Bay Bridge as Loma Prieta hit

"All of our stuff starting shaking," said Wild Roots Hair Salon owner Megan Adams. "Our water started swaying back and forth. It was freaky at first because I haven't felt an earthquake in a while."

Many residents were giving the quake a little more thought than usual, especially as the region gets closer to the 30th anniversary of Loma Prieta.

"I worry more when we don't get anything for a really long time, then I feel like something (big) could be coming," said Tres Pinos Country store owner Wayne Pfeffer.

