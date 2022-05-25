Teacher killed in Texas school shooting identified: What we know about victims

Mireles worked in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District for 17 years, her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, said in a statement.
"I'm furious that these shootings continue. these children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown, a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially loved ones ... All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools, and especially the families of all," her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, said in a statement.
She was a mother and wife who loved running and hiking, according to Robb Elementary School's website.
Sources tell ABC News the death toll is expected to rise.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital had said 15 Robb Elementary School students were being treated in the hospital's emergency department in the wake of the incident. Two patients were transferred to San Antonio for treatment, while a third was pending transfer, the hospital said. A 45-year-old was also hospitalized after getting grazed by a bullet, the hospital said.
University Health in San Antonio said it had two patients from the shooting incident -- a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl -- both in critical condition.
A number of the shooting victims are children of Customs and Border Patrol agents, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Authorities have not released the names of the deceased.
Brandon Elrod told ABC News Tuesday afternoon that he was searching for his 10-year-old daughter and feared that "she may not be alive."
He said he was "on the way to the funeral home" because "we can't find my daughter."
"It's pretty sad what this world's coming to," Elrod said.
President Joe Biden, who was briefed on the incident, said his "prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event."
