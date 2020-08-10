Uvas Fire: 13.6-acre vegetation blaze in Morgan Hill 80% contained, CAL FIRE says

#Uvasfire [update] in the area of Little Uvas and Uvas Roads (Santa Clara County) is now 13.6 acres and 80% contained. Acreage reduced due to better mapping. Firefighters will remain on scene through the night. pic.twitter.com/vJWy4eKII2 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 10, 2020

MORGAN HILL, Calif. -- The Uvas fire, west of Morgan Hill is currently 80% contained, CAL FIRE says.The fire was earlier reported as 15-acres and forward progress stopped around 8:50 p.m., officials say.CAL FIRE and other agencies on Sunday evening have been battling a vegetation fire near the intersection of Uvas and Little Uvas Roads in unincorporated Santa Clara County, authorities said.The Uvas Fire was first reported before 5 p.m. Sunday about three miles southwest of Morgan Hill.Several air tankers were requested to battle the fire, which is in steep terrain.No injuries have been reported, nor have any damaged structures.CAL FIRE says firefighters will remain at the scene overnight.