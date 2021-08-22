'I feel safer': Immunocompromised residents get COVID vaccine booster shots in Marin County

The line was long outside the Marin Center for this one-day free COVID-19 booster shot clinic. 82 year-old Michal Dramea got here early.
"I wanted to get the third one to be free, to start moving. I appreciate what Marin County is doing," said Dramea.
Free Pfizer or Moderna vaccine booster shots were available to County Residents who are Immunocompromised.
"The reason we're here, we want to make this third dose available to those who really need it, those with weakened immune systems," said Laine Hendricks, Marin County spokesperson.
Julie Hibbitts from Novato made an appointment the moment she heard about the clinic.
"Because I'm going through cancer treatments it was important for me to have the booster shot," said Hibbitts.
Daughter Jennie calls the third shot a godsend.
She's fought long and hard for us this past year, for us it's one more thing that will keep her safe," said Jennie Hibbitts.
About 1,300 people got booster shots Saturday. With the Delta variant on the rise, some feel like they can't go out.
It's a very worrying issue because a lot of times, you don't know how safe you are, I need to protect myself," said Jaime Yan Faurot.
For now the CDC recommends only people with compromised immune systems get a COVID booster shot. But the county is getting ready to provide them to the general public as soon as next month, pending FDA approval.
"We are starting our planning for mass vaccinations when that occurs," said Dawn Weathersby, RN with Marin County Public Health.
Another third-dose clinic will be held for immunocompromised residents on August 28 at Marin Center in San Rafael.
