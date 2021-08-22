COVID-19 vaccine

'I feel safer': Immunocompromised residents get COVID vaccine booster shots in Marin County

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Immunocompromised residents receive vaccine boosters in Marin Co.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the first COVID-19 booster shot clinics in the Bay Area happened Saturday in the North Bay. The third dose was for Marin County residents who are considered immunocompromised.

The line was long outside the Marin Center for this one-day free COVID-19 booster shot clinic. 82 year-old Michal Dramea got here early.

"I wanted to get the third one to be free, to start moving. I appreciate what Marin County is doing," said Dramea.

Free Pfizer or Moderna vaccine booster shots were available to County Residents who are Immunocompromised.

VIDEO: Do I need a booster shot if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Richard Besser, the former CDC acting director, explains what we need to know about booster shots for COVID-19.



"The reason we're here, we want to make this third dose available to those who really need it, those with weakened immune systems," said Laine Hendricks, Marin County spokesperson.

Julie Hibbitts from Novato made an appointment the moment she heard about the clinic.

"Because I'm going through cancer treatments it was important for me to have the booster shot," said Hibbitts.

Daughter Jennie calls the third shot a godsend.

RELATED: At least 1 million people got unauthorized 3rd booster shot: CDC

She's fought long and hard for us this past year, for us it's one more thing that will keep her safe," said Jennie Hibbitts.

About 1,300 people got booster shots Saturday. With the Delta variant on the rise, some feel like they can't go out.

It's a very worrying issue because a lot of times, you don't know how safe you are, I need to protect myself," said Jaime Yan Faurot.

For now the CDC recommends only people with compromised immune systems get a COVID booster shot. But the county is getting ready to provide them to the general public as soon as next month, pending FDA approval.

RELATED: US health officials recommend COVID booster shots as infections soar

"We are starting our planning for mass vaccinations when that occurs," said Dawn Weathersby, RN with Marin County Public Health.

Another third-dose clinic will be held for immunocompromised residents on August 28 at Marin Center in San Rafael.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarinvaccinesdelta variantbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemicmarin county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
COVID updates: United expects travel surge in December
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Show More
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More TOP STORIES News