Vallejo police investigating possible kidnapping

This is the suspect vehicle of a possible kidnapping that the Vallejo PD are investigating. The Infiniti sedan with a temporary CA license plate #8DMN284 was seen on July 5, 2020. (Vallejo Police Dept.)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo police are investigating a possible kidnapping in the area of Rotary Way and Cadloni Lane.

Officials say multiple witnesses observed the victim, a Black female approximately 17 to 20 years of age, exit a silver Infiniti sedan with a temporary California license plate #8DMN284. Upon exiting, the victim ran towards an apartment rental office. As the victim ran, she was reported to have yelled, "Help me, help me, don't let him take me!"

The suspect (driver) is described as a Black male adult, approximately 18 to 19 years of age, officials say.

At the time of the scene, the suspect was observed to be shirtless with baggy blue jeans when he exited the silver Infiniti sedan and chased after the victim.

The suspect grabbed the female victim by the hair, punched her several times, and forcibly pushed her back into his car, officials say. A concerned citizen was able to take a photo of the suspect car, as seen in the tweet below.



An officer on patrol identified the vehicle near Redwood Street and North Camino Alto and made a U-Turn to pursue the suspect. The suspect, however, fled at a high rate of speed westbound onto I-80, where the officer lost sight, officials say.

The suspect and victim have not been located and Vallejo police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle. If seen, please call 911 immediately.

For additional information, please contact Vallejo Police Department's Public Information Officer, Brittany K. Jackson by phone at (707) 651-7147 or by email at VallejoPolicePIO@cityofvallejo.net.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vallejokidnappingkidnap
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested after BLM mural defaced in front of Martinez courthouse
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
SF firefighters respond to hundreds of fires caused by illegal July 4th fireworks
Crews battle 1,000 acre vegetation fire near Gilroy, evacuations underway, CAL FIRE says
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies from COVID-19
Telehealth medicine likely to continue after pandemic
Child shot and killed in San Francisco's Bayview District, police say
Show More
VIDEO: Agents shut down Morgan Hill restaurant for allegedly violating CA orders
Remains of missing Fort Hood solider Vanessa Guillen identified
Fire burning east of Morgan Hill now 70% contained, CAL FIRE says
COVID-19 survivor gives birth to healthy triplets
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News