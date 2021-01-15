Vending machine to sell COVID-19 tests at Oakland International Airport

According to Wellness 4 Humanity, the machines will dispense at-home rapid antigen, saliva and PCR tests. They'll be similar to vending machines already installed at UC San Diego.
The kits start at $130. Users can get results in 15 minutes.
Travelers could see the machines in Terminal 1 as soon as next week.
