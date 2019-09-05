Ghost Ship Trial: Verdict reached against defendants in deadly Oakland warehouse fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5433585" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two men were charged for the deaths of 36 people in the Ghost Ship fire, but the investigation put a spotlight on incidents before then that could have prevented the tragedy.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A verdict has been reached against the two defendants in Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire. The jury reached the verdict after resuming deliberations this morning. The verdict will be read at 2 p.m.Thirty-six people were killed in the Dec. 2016 fire, which broke out during an electronic music show at the artist collective.Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris each face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for their alleged roles in the fire.Prosecutors argued the two defendants, are criminally responsible for the fire because the victims couldn't escape the blaze since the warehouse didn't have important fire safeguards required in a residential building that was originally leased as a storage facility.Prosecutors also argued that Almena and Harris violated the terms of the building's lease, which only called for it to be used as a warehouse for an artists' collective, by turning it into a living space and hosting underground music parties there.Tony Serra, a defense attorney for Almena argued the fire department lied and perjured themselves to protect the city from lawsuits and claimed they made Almena a scapegoat.Max Harris' attorney, Curtis Briggs argued there is reasonable doubt in the case saying, "There's a theme here. No matter what, convict Max Harris. Even though Max didn't sign the lease, convict Max anyways."Briggs also argued the cause of the fire remains undetermined and alluded to possible arson by citing witnesses who described glass breaking, unidentified intruders at the 10,000-square-foot warehouse and a firecracker smell.The defendants, if found guilty, could receive a penalty of everything from probation to 36 years in state prison.Almena and Harris were set to be sentenced to nine and six years in prison, respectively, after pleading no contest to manslaughter last year. But a judge threw out their pleas after many of the victims' families objected, saying their proposed sentences were too lenient.Almena and Harris have also been named in lawsuits from victims' families saying that Oakland's fire and building departments failed to inspect the warehouse annually as required. The lawsuits say inspectors would have discovered the illegal conversions.The owners of the building were also named in lawsuits. They have not been charged and have not spoken about the fire.