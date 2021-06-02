7 On Your Side

Navy veteran denied benefits because he lost military discharge papers

By and Randall Yip
EMBED <>More Videos

Navy veteran denied benefits because he lost military discharge papers

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- A veteran who turns 85 on the Fourth of July never imagined it would be so hard to prove he served in the Navy.

All the Sonoma man wants is for Veterans Affairs to get him a new hearing aid and a pair of glasses. But that's not easy without proof of military service.

"I'm sorry I didn't hear the last...?" 84-year-old Don Foley said.

"Good shape," his wife Margy repeats.

"Oh," said Don. It's become harder over the years for Foley to hear.

"It's gotten progressively worse, but over a long period of time," he said about his hearing.

Foley served three years in the Navy. It's been 60 years since the end of his military service.

Up to now, he's relied on Kaiser for his health needs. But his plan doesn't cover hearing aids, so he turned to the VA.

He also asked for a new pair of glasses.

"He can't see out of these glasses very well. And he can't drive at night at all," said Margy.

"Everyone receives a DD-214 when they are released from active duty," Foley explained. "I got one 60 years ago. I misplaced it."

Without the DD-214, the VA said it could not grant Foley his benefits.

They told him he could find a copy at the National Archives in St. Louis. He showed 7 On Your Side a copy of a request for military records. It's time stamped, received June 22, 2020.

Nearly a year later, his DD-214 still hasn't arrived.

Margy cried out for help and received a sympathetic ear from a military representative at Travis Air Force Base.

"It's supposed to be simple. Something very simple. She finally talked to us and said that she was at a dead end," Margy said.

The frustration increased as month after month passed with no resolution in sight.

"I've been in tears over this. Hours of sitting on the phone. Hours waiting to speak to a human being," Margy said.

With nowhere else to turn, she contacted 7 on your Side.

We reached out to both the VA and the National Archives.

The couple now has a digital copy of Don's DD-214

"It's just amazing. I think it was a simple thing to do, but we couldn't get anyone's attention. Until 7 on Your Side helped us," Margy said.

The National Archives did not respond to our request for comment, but explained to the Foleys that reduced staffing due to COVID restrictions caused the delay.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Have a question for Michael and the 7 On Your Side team? Fill out the form HERE! 7OYS's consumer hotline is a free consumer mediation service for those in the San Francisco Bay Area. We assist individuals with consumer-related issues; we cannot assist on cases between businesses, or cases involving family law, criminal matters, landlord/tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please review our FAQ here. As a part of our process in assisting you, it is necessary that we contact the company / agency you are writing about. If you do not wish us to contact them, please let us know right away, as it will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysonomamedicalnavyhearing aidhealth care7 on your sideva hospitalshealth insuranceveteran
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
'Traffic Defenders' lawyer faces possible discipline by State Bar
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Fire destroys home of man convicted of defrauding 80 homeowners
Ticket reseller blames COVID for delay on $1,600 BottleRock passes
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News