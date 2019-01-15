VIDEO: $10,000 in merchandise stolen from Berkeley store

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Berkeley are looking for three women who were caught on camera allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a shop.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Young Min has owned Young's backpacking in Berkeley for 38 years. He told ABC7 News he never had an issue at the store, until last week.

"Three girls come over and they're looking for ski pants," Min said. "I say it's closing time. We don't carry the ski pants."

Young Min was stunned by what happened next.

RELATED: Apple store in Burlingame becomes latest target of thieves

"They pick up the whole, 40 each jackets, $100 North Face," Min said.

Three women can be seen on the store's surveillance video running towards the door with their arms full of name brand jackets. The merchandise was worth about $10,000.

The video shows the women knock Min to the ground. Screams could be heard coming from off camera. It was the store manager. She was nearly trampled as the women pushed their way out the door.

"There were four or five people outside," Min said. "They just watch. I don't want to follow them."

Berkeley Police said Min made the right call.
"If you're that store person, store clerk, we urge you to be a good witness," Berkeley Police Officer Byron White said.

RELATED: Apple Store robbery caught on video in SoCal

A couple of hours earlier, four women robbed the Lulu Lemon on 4th Street in Berkeley.

"They were carrying bags, they filled those bags with some 120 pairs of leggings," Officer White said.

The leggings range from around $98 to $148 each. The Lulu Lemon crime was caught on camera as well, but Berkeley Police tell ABC7 News they aren't releasing the video yet.

Investigators also won't confirm if the two incidents are linked.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftrobberysmash and grabpolicecaught on camerasurveillancesurveillance videoBerkeley
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police say wet roads likely to blame for North Bay truck crash
Atmospheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
Wednesday's storm could make Bay Area commutes treacherous
EXCLUSIVE: Sketch shows man wanted in beating of elderly SF woman
Governor Newsom holds South Bay housing crisis discussion
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers overnight, strong storm Wednesday
Warriors erupt for record 51 points in 1st quarter vs. Nuggets
Show More
Blinding snow, extreme winds expected in the Sierra
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
Former MLB pitcher, Bay Area native John Wetteland charged with sex abuse
Petition filed requesting name change for Dixie School District calls name 'racist'
Cat feared lost during Camp Fire reunited with owner
More News