VIDEO: Australian detective interrupts own news conference, tackles suspect

Dramatic video shows a police officer in Australia spectacularly interrupting his news conference by tackling a suspect.
Det. Senior Sgt. Daren Edwards made the tackle.
Police say the suspect actually interrupted the news conference earlier, expressing his disapproval of police.
And later, after his alleged comments to a 19-year-old woman, the woman's father started to chase him.
The suspect was arrested.
