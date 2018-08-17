VIDEO: Deputy saves 3-year-old left in hot car for 12 hours

Extraordinary body camera video has been released, showing a Seminole County, Florida Sheriff's Deputy saving the life of a little girl.Deputy Bill Dunn ran with the 3-year-old in his arms, so he could rush her to the hospital in his patrol car.Dunn had just pulled the girl from the backseat of a hot car that she was left in for 12-hours overnight.No ambulance was around, so Dunn flipped on the air conditioning in the police car and sped to the nearest ER."I didn't think she was alive when I got to her. I felt for a pulse I didn't get feel a pulse. Once the cold air hit her that's when I noticed her eyes kind of fluttering," said Dunn.The girl survived the encounter.Dunn was able to reconnect with her after she was treated.The girl's mother was arrested and charged with child neglect.