HOT CAR

VIDEO: Deputy saves 3-year-old left in hot car for 12 hours

EMBED </>More Videos

Extraordinary body camera video has been released, showing a Seminole County, Florida Sheriff's Deputy saving the life of a little girl. (KGO-TV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (KGO) --
Extraordinary body camera video has been released, showing a Seminole County, Florida Sheriff's Deputy saving the life of a little girl.

Deputy Bill Dunn ran with the 3-year-old in his arms, so he could rush her to the hospital in his patrol car.

Dunn had just pulled the girl from the backseat of a hot car that she was left in for 12-hours overnight.

No ambulance was around, so Dunn flipped on the air conditioning in the police car and sped to the nearest ER.

RELATED: Baby in hot car rescued, woman who called 911 thanked

"I didn't think she was alive when I got to her. I felt for a pulse I didn't get feel a pulse. Once the cold air hit her that's when I noticed her eyes kind of fluttering," said Dunn.

The girl survived the encounter.

Dunn was able to reconnect with her after she was treated.

The girl's mother was arrested and charged with child neglect.

For more stories, photos, and video from across the country and the world, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchildrengood samaritanpolicepolice officerchild abuseabuseu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
HOT CAR
Consumer Catch-up: Carmakers adding rear seat alerts, MoviePass making changes
Boy left behind in hot daycare van after field trip dies
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
Woman arrested for leaving 2 kids in hot car at SoCal Walmart
More hot car
Top Stories
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo Co. cliff
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming CA law
San Jose State climate scientists gather data to improve wildland fire behavior
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
Show More
VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
Man accused of stealing CHP vehicle, Sacramento students' bus arrested
VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma
Man wades into river full of bears for selfie
More News